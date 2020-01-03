Irish Cup fifth round: Glenavon opener is massive - Kearney

Bannsiders striker James McLaughlin scores one of his three goals against Glenavon in the 4-0 home win in November

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney says there is a "great buzz" around the club as they begin their Irish Cup bid against Glenavon on Saturday.

The Bannsiders go into the Mourneview Park tie three points off the top in the Premiership and with a place in the League Cup final secured.

"We already have one final to look forward to and that's in the back of everyone's minds," said Kearney.

"But this game in massive and one which we will prepare for correctly."

Kearney is boosted by the return of midfielder Stephen Lowry and striker James McLaughlin from suspension.

The Lurgan encounter is the pick of Saturday's 16 matches as senior teams enter the competition at the fifth-round stage.

Crusaders eased to victory Ballinamallard United in last season's Irish Cup decider

Glenavon have endured an inconsistent league campaign and lie seventh after losing out 1-0 to leaders Cliftonville on New Year's Day.

New signings Greg Moorhouse and Dylan Davidson could make their debuts for the Lurgan Blues while Rhys Marshall will play his last game for the club before moving to Shamrock Rovers.

"It's massive for us and really every team as it's a route into Europe while you always want to win trophies," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"Hopefully we can put on as good a performance as we did at Cliftonville but more threatening in the final third and then more clinical when we get the chances.

"We need a massive performance to stand any chance of beating Coleraine - they are a top side although they will not look forward to coming down to our place.

"We also need a big support out and a support that's going to back our boys from start to finish in order to give us a chance."

Cup shocks

Institute host Dungannon Swifts in the only other all-Premiership game so there's plenty of upsets possible on a special day of local football.

Crusaders start their Irish Cup defence against Championship side Dundela at Seaview while Linfield travel to take on the students of Queen's University.

Glentoran will be out to stretch their unbeaten run to 14 games but they must get a past a Portadown side sitting top of the Championship.

Ballymena United face a tricky test with leading Amateur League side Crumlin Star the visitors to the Showgrounds.

Premiership pacesetters Cliftonville entertain minnows Hanover, Belfast Celtic will be aiming for a big scalp against Larne and Carrick Rangers, who have re-signed goalkeeper Harry Doherty from Crusaders, are away to Ards.