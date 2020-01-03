Dagenham & Redbridge: Daryl McMahon appointed boss after resigning as Macclesfield manager

Daryl McMahon left Macclesfield after just four months in charge, having taken over from former England international Sol Campbell at Moss Rose

Daryl McMahon has been appointed boss of National League side Dagenham & Redbridge, just one day after quitting as manager of Macclesfield Town.

The 36-year-old replaces ex-Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leicester boss Peter Taylor, who left on Sunday.

Daggers executive chairman Peter B Freund said McMahon was "first choice from the moment" that Taylor left.

Macclesfield responded to McMahon's resignation by saying they are "taking advice" from the legal team.

He left Moss Rose with the Silkmen 22nd in League Two; his tenure overshadowed by financial difficulties, which led to a six-point penalty for non-payment of wages and the failure to fulfil a fixture against Crewe on 7 December.

His 25-game stint in charge of Macclesfield was his first spell as a boss in the English Football League, having previously managed Ebbsfleet in the National League.

"We are thrilled he has agreed to lead the Daggers moving forward and into the future," Freund told the Dagenham website.

Taylor, who managed England in a friendly against Italy in 2000 and was twice in charge of the national under-21 side, was sacked on 29 December with the Daggers 18th in the table after losing nine of their 11 previous games.

They then held Ebbsfleet to a 1-1 draw on New Year's Day, but slipped a further two places to 20th in the table.

McMahon said he will have to "instil confidence in the side very quickly" after the poor run.

"Looking at them in training today there are very good players. with pace energy, with quality and good leaders," he told the club website.

"I think it is organising that and giving them confidence again.

"The club wants to get back to the Football League. The club is ambition and I'm ambitious and think we can grow together."

McMahon will watch Saturday's league game against Torquay from the stands before taking charge for the first time in their FA Trophy tie against Notts County on 11 January.