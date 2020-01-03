Ex-Tunisia international Tarek Dhiab re-appointed sports minister

Ex-Tunisia international Tarek Dhiab was sports minister from December 2011

Ex-Tunisia international Tarek Dhiab, has been re- appointed as the country's new minister of youth and sports.

The 65-year-old Dhiab won over 100 international caps including playing at the 1978 World Cup and the 1988 Olympics.

At club level he played more than 400 times for Tunisian side Esperance over two stints either side of two years in Saudi Arabia at Al Ahli.

In 1977 he became the the only Tunisian football player to be crowned African Footballer of the Year, when it was organised by France Football magazine.

His last international football match was a 1990 friendly game against England.

He retired from football two years later once again after a high-profile friendly as Esperance took on Italian giants Juventus.

Following his retirement he spent time as vice-president of Esperance and then worked as an analyst on several Arabic television channels.

Dhiab had previously filled the position of youth and sports minister for two years from December 2011.