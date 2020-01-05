Joe Ledley: Midfielder eyes home comforts as he targets Wales return

Joe Ledley is Wales men's seventh most-capped player with 77 appearances.

Wales international Joe Ledley is inspired by family and hopes of another Euro dream as he considers the final year of his career.

The 32-year-old is again looking for a club after a one-month contract at Charlton expired.

Cardiff-born Ledley told BBC Sport Wales ideally he would like to find a team close to home.

The well-travelled midfielder also knows he needs regular games to force his way into Wales' Euro 2020 plans.

Ledley played in every game when Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-final and even though he has not featured for his country since June 2018, he retains international ambitions.

"Of course. I've said it from day one it's just the greatest honour of my career, playing for your country and (having)your nation behind you is the best feeling ever so we'll see what happens," said Ledley.

"I'll never rule it out and I'm sure the manager won't either but it's down to me now to find a club and play as many games as I can. My boy is two, he's into his football and he wants to watch me play for my country and at a club as well."

Family could also play a key role in deciding where Ledley plays next. He made one appearance for Charlton but his spell at Charlton ended following the a 1-0 defeat at Swansea, where he was an unused substitute.

"There are options, but for me I'd like to be closer to home. I've been away - only for a month - and family comes first for me now," Ledley added.

"Everyone's moved back to Cardiff for the first time in nine or 10 years so closer to home would be perfect, but for me it's coming up to the final year so I need to play as many games as I can."

Prior to joining Charlton, Ledley had not played a competitive game since August 2018 when he left Derby hoping to find regular first-team football.

Having returned to live in south Wales, in November he was linked with League Two side Newport County, managed by Mike Flynn.

"Yeah I spoke to Flynnie he's a great guy. We've kept in contact for a while but I don't know if it's possible," Ledley said.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen but he's a great manager. He's very young, he's the sort of manager that I like to work under. It is close to home so I'll speak to him and see what happens.

If Ledley is unable to play his way back into Ryan Giggs' squad over the next five months, he plans to be a spectator for Wales' final Euro 2020 group match against Italy in Rome.

But having watched enviously as his former team-mates beat Hungary to qualify for the finals, he would much rather be in the thick of the action.

"A lot of the boys there, nearly all the boys really, were when I was there. They played remarkably on that day and I was over the moon but you always want to be on that pitch with them and celebrating after the game," said Ledley.

"They're the things you miss and that's why I want to get back into the team and the squad."