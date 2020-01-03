Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dembele, Rangers, Aberdeen, McTominay, Hearts

Celtic are poised for a £4m windfall after Chelsea made their big-money move for former Hoops star Moussa Dembele. The London club are set to increase their £35m offer to Lyon for Dembele, with Celtic believed to have a sell-on clause entitling them to more than 10% of any transfer fee. (Daily Express)

Alastair Johnson has mocked the 'mentality' of Celtic fans who believe Rangers died in 2012 and the former Ibrox chairman insisted his club are finally ready to rip the Premiership title away from Celtic. (Daily Record)

The SFA have warned Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack he will face sanctions should there be a repeat of his outburst in which he accused Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer of 'feigning injury'. (Daily Mail)

Scott McTominay has added to Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off worries after Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he will miss 'a few months' with a knee injury. (Daily Star)

Dundee may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Graham Dorrans. English League One side MK Dons, managed by Dorrans' former Scotland and Rangers team-mate Russell Martin, are interested in the midfielder. (The Courier)

Hearts striker Conor Washington says players who do not cut it under manager Daniel Stendel will be shipped out of Tynecastle, with the German preparing to revamp his squad in the January transfer window. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Liam Boyce is one of Stendel's primary transfer targets, with Hearts preferring to make a move this month rather than wait for the striker's contract with Burton Albion to expire in the summer. (Scottish Sun)