Ghana's FA ousts national team coaches at all levels

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is the most high profile departure but the changes go much wider

Ghana's Football Association (GFA) has removed all its national team coaches, at all levels of the game.

The announcement was made late on Thursday evening and sees the end of Kwesi Appiah's second stint in charge of the senior men's national team.

But the changes go far beyond the Black Stars.

The GFA statement confirmed it had "dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect".

It is a sweeping move by the GFA, which has been under new leadership since October, following a year under the control of a normalisation committee.

"The decision affects both male and female national teams," the GFA said.

"The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our teams and Ghana football.

"We wish them all the best in their endeavours."

Kwesi Appiah and his coaching crew of ex-Ghana internationals Richard Kingson, Charles Akunnor and Stephen Appiah are the most high profile departures, but there will be changes at all levels of the international game.

Analysis

Michael Oti Adjei, African football expert, Accra

The fact that it has affected the technical teams of all national teams including the Women's teams, the U17, U20 and U23s will come as a bit of a shock.

But a lot of people expected Kwesi Appiah to lose his job after the Nations Cup in Egypt, where Ghana only reached the second round.

The swiftness with which the GFA has moved will win them a lot of friends.