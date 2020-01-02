Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Jurgen Klopp proud of Liverpool players' efforts

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd: Jurgen Klopp delighted with 'sensational' Reds win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the efforts of the Liverpool players "should not be taken for granted".

The Reds beat Sheffield United on Thursday to make it an entire year unbeaten and maintain their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

In six fixtures over a 17-day period, playing in three competitions, including the Club World Cup in Qatar, the Reds have won five of them.

"I do not take it one second for granted [what the team have done]."

Liverpool have only dropped two points from 20 Premier League matches in 2019-20 so far

Injuries to players such as Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip mean Klopp has been restricted in his ability to rotate his squad, relying on a core group of 13 senior professionals.

Their only defeat came in the League Cup against Aston Villa, which was played a day before their Club World Cup semi-final and saw the Reds field an extremely inexperienced side, including a number of untested teenagers.

"We have 13 players to go through this period and now after tonight we have 12 [following Naby Keita's injury during the warm-up on Thursday night]," said Klopp. "[January signing] Takumi Minamino coming in makes it 13 again.

"I am really happy and really proud of the boys. We should not take things like this for granted."

On Sunday, Liverpool host Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup and while Klopp would not be drawn on what team he would select, he challenged them to give their all for the cause.

"Whichever line-up I choose for Sunday, and I don't know in this moment what we need, but if you want to go through, anybody in a Liverpool shirt, you must throw your soul on the pitch because we need you 100%," he added.

"I will do what I think is right. Some things I will decide by myself, some things the medical department will tell me.

"I don't know what the line-up will be but it will the best for us in the moment. We will have fresh legs. What we need is support."

Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester and also have a game in hand on the Foxes

'Henderson is unbelievably important to Liverpool'

One of Klopp's players who has excelled during the festive period is captain Jordan Henderson, who was superb against Sheffield United alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner in midfield.

When asked about the England international, Klopp was effusive, saying: "Yes he is exceptional and outstanding. Gio and Hendo are incredible.

"I can't help if you don't see Hendo's quality. Is he the perfect footballer? No. Is any player? No. Is he unbelievably important to us? Yes."

'No-one wants to be a Gary Neville - but I want to change that'

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, who created the Reds' first goal, now has six assists and one goal in the Premier League this season, while right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has two goals and 10 assists.

The England international revealed he is in "healthy competition" with his Scottish team-mate over who can be involved in the most goals.

"It is just bragging rights at the end of the season," said Alexander-Arnold. "We are competitive within ourselves, we have a competition and it pushes ourselves.

"As a pair we want to change the way the position is thought about. There was the famous saying 'no-one wants to be a full-back or a Gary Neville', but we want to change that and that is what we have been doing for the last 18 months.

"There are no set of clean sheets, goals, assists [figures] that will good enough. You have to keep pushing the limits and being the vest version of yourself. The most important thing is helping improve the team."

Trent Alexander-Arnold (pictured) has 10 Premier League assists this season, compared to six from his team-mate Andrew Robertson

Best ever Premier league team? - your reaction on #bbcfootball

Keith in Leeds: Never mind the stats, what's also impressive about this Liverpool side is the captain saying straight after the game that they can still improve as Sheffield United nearly scored towards the end. Mentality monsters indeed!

Ilyas Najib: This Liverpool team would beat any Premier League team from any era. They made a very good Sheffield United team look very average.

Dan Bell: When we look back in 10 years' time we'll be saying this Liverpool side is the best ever Premier league team.

Marc Astick: Love it when people say everything has gone right for Liverpool. It's wilful ignorance. Injuries to Fabinho, Alisson, Matip, Lovren, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now Keita (in the warm up!) Rammed fixture list. But yeah, it's all luck.

Matt: Win! Win! Win! Win! Win! Win! Win! Win! Win! Win! Win! Can't Liverpool do something else for a change!?

Rob Elpuchi: If you like football, how anyone can not enjoy watching this Liverpool team or deny they deserve the title, is beyond me. So exciting.