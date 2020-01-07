Quiz: Can you name Manchester derby goalscorers from the 2010s?

It's a goal - but do you know who scored it?

Manchester United take on Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday - the first Manchester derby of the decade.

The two teams met 26 times in all competitions in the 2010s with 12 wins for City, 11 victories for United and three draws.

But can you name all of the goalscorers from those matches?

We have not included own goals so there are 34 different players and to help you we have included the side they were playing for at the time and the country that they come from.

You have six minutes to name all 34 and don't forget to share your results on social media. Good luck.