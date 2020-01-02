Dejan Kulusevski: Juventus sign Sweden midfielder from Atalanta and loan him back to Parma
Juventus have signed Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta in a 35m euro (£29.7m) deal.
The 19-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Serie A side but will return on loan to Parma until the end of the season.
Kulusevski signed a one-year loan deal with Parma in July 2019 and has scored four goals in 17 appearances.
He made his senior international debut for Sweden in November in a Euro 2020 qualifying win over the Faroe Islands.
Kulusevski's fee may rise to 44m euros (£37m) depending on conditions being met.