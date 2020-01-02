Moussa Dembele: French striker not for sale, say Lyon

Dembele has scored 10 goals in the league for Lyon this season

Lyon have warned clubs interested in signing Moussa Dembele that the striker is not for sale.

Dembele, who previously played for Celtic and Fulham, has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has scored 30 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions for Lyon since joining from Celtic in 2018.

In a statement, the club said they "wish to keep" the France Under-21 international.

"Olympique Lyonnais have become aware of some media reports suggesting that Moussa Dembele may be of interest to other clubs during the January transfer window," it said.

"We would like to reaffirm our wish, as we did in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele.

"The club has full confidence in Moussa and is counting on him in particular as we aim to build a successful team for the coming seasons."