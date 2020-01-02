Queen's Park name Ray McKinnon their new head coach

Ray McKinnon was sacked by Falkirk after the club's slow start in League One

Queen's Park have appointed Ray McKinnon as head coach following the departure of Mark Roberts.

McKinnon, 49, was sacked by Falkirk in November after the club were relegated to League One in his 15-month tenure.

He takes over a Spiders side seventh in League Two, with Roberts having left two days ago by mutual consent.

"Ray's coaching experience at Championship level, and his contacts in the game, will be invaluable," said Queen's Park president Gerry Crawley.

In November, the members of Scotland's oldest club voted to end 152 years as an amateur outfit.

McKinnon, who has also managed Greenock Morton, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Brechin City, will take charge of the Hampden outfit for the first time in Saturday's home league game with Stenhousemuir.