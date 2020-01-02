Lawrence Vigouroux: Leyton Orient sign former Swindon goalkeeper

Lawrence Vigouroux was born in Camden, but has represented Chile at Under-20 level

League Two side Leyton Orient have signed former Swindon Town goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on free transfer.

The 26-year-old was without a club after leaving Chilean top-flight side Everton de Vina del Mar, and he has signed an 18-month deal with the O's.

The move comes after Dean Brill was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

"I think he's going to make a very big impact here," interim head coach Ross Embleton told the club website.

"It was disappointing, not so long ago, to lose Dean to a severe injury.

"It was a position we certainly needed to strengthen, despite the good performances by Sam Sargeant since he came into the team."

Vigouroux, who had spells at Tottenham and Liverpool as a youngster, featured a total of 130 times for Swindon during a four-year stay at the County Ground which ended last summer.

His move to the Breyer Group Stadium is subject to international clearance.

