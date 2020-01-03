Crystal Palace v Derby County

Wayne Rooney played the full 90 minutes of Derby's Championship win over Barnsley on Thursday

Derby manager Phillip Cocu has said he will see how Wayne Rooney recovers from his Rams debut before deciding if he will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Rooney played 90 minutes in Thursday's win over Barnsley - his first competitive appearance since October.

Palace are without centre-back Mamadou Sakho, whose hamstring injury may keep him out for "a considerable period" according to manager Roy Hodgson.

Wilfried Zaha, who has an unspecified injury, may be rested against the Rams.

Palace have a good recent record in the FA Cup. They were beaten by Manchester United in the 2016 final, with Rooney captaining United to victory at Wembley, while the Eagles were knocked out by Watford at the quarter-final stage last season.

Match facts