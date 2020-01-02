Sheffield United v AFC Fylde: Blades to make 11 changes for FA Cup tie
Sheffield United will change their entire starting 11 for their FA Cup third-round tie against AFC Flyde on Sunday, says manager Chris Wilder.
Wilder said he had planned to name a "strong" team against the National League side but will make changes after his side's festive schedule.
The Blades lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Thursday, lost 2-0 at Manchester City on 29 December and drew 1-1 with Watford on Boxing Day.
Wilder apologised for the move.
"I was going to play a strong team in the FA Cup but looking what Christmas has taken out of my players I will, I apologise, make 11 changes and give some other lads a chance," he said.
"I want to win every game and there will be full expectancy on the players who go out."
Sunday's cup tie will be Sheffield United's fifth match in 16 days. They play their next Premier League match five days later on 10 January.
Speaking after the loss at Anfield, Wilder added: "Looking tonight, the lads looked heavy in mobility. Tired minds as well as tired bodies.
"I have to give them best chance against West Ham to get a result."
Match facts
- This is the first ever competitive meeting between Sheffield United and AFC Fylde.
- Sheffield United were eliminated by non-league opponents in last season's FA Cup third round, losing 0-1 to Barnet at Bramall Lane.
- On two of the last six occasions a non-league team has played away from home in the FA Cup at a top-flight side they have won (Luton v Norwich in 2013, Lincoln v Burnley in 2017). Prior to this, on only two of the previous 84 occasions this happened had the non-league side been victorious.
- AFC Fylde have never progressed in the FA Cup proper against a side in the top-four tiers of English football - all three of their wins have been against fellow non-league outfits.
- This is AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley's ninth season as a manager in the FA Cup but his first match in the third round - he last faced Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder back in January 2016 in a League Two match, losing 1-3 as manager of Morecambe against Northampton Town.