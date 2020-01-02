Sheffield United v AFC Fylde: Blades to make 11 changes for FA Cup tie

Despite being on a three-game winless run, Sheffield United are eighth in the Premier League - two points off fifth

Sheffield United will change their entire starting 11 for their FA Cup third-round tie against AFC Flyde on Sunday, says manager Chris Wilder.

Wilder said he had planned to name a "strong" team against the National League side but will make changes after his side's festive schedule.

The Blades lost 2-0 at Liverpool on Thursday, lost 2-0 at Manchester City on 29 December and drew 1-1 with Watford on Boxing Day.

Wilder apologised for the move.

"I was going to play a strong team in the FA Cup but looking what Christmas has taken out of my players I will, I apologise, make 11 changes and give some other lads a chance," he said.

"I want to win every game and there will be full expectancy on the players who go out."

Sunday's cup tie will be Sheffield United's fifth match in 16 days. They play their next Premier League match five days later on 10 January.

Speaking after the loss at Anfield, Wilder added: "Looking tonight, the lads looked heavy in mobility. Tired minds as well as tired bodies.

"I have to give them best chance against West Ham to get a result."

