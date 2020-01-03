Manchester City v Port Vale: John Stones close to return

From the section

John Stones has not played for Manchester City since their home defeat by Manchester United on 7 December

Pep Guardiola will shuffle his team as holders Manchester City welcome Port Vale for Saturday's FA Cup tie.

Defender Nicolas Otamendi is likely to miss out but fellow centre-back John Stones is near to a return after a hamstring injury.

City goalkeeper Ederson is fit after recovering from illness but Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane remain out.

Tom Pope and Shaun Brisley are both pushing to start for John Askey's League Two side.

This is the first FA Cup meeting between the two sides since January 1991, when Manchester City won a fourth-round tie 2-1 with goals from Clive Allen and Niall Quinn.

Port Vale and Manchester City haven't faced each other since October 1999 in the second tier - the sides met twice in the league that month, with City winning 2-1 twice.

Manchester City have won all four of their FA Cup home matches under Pep Guardiola by an aggregate score of 21-2.

Port Vale haven't beaten a Premier League side in their past eight attempts in the FA Cup {D3 L5}, last winning in February 1996 in a fourth-round replay against Everton.

Among the 57 opponents Manchester City have faced at least 20 times in their history, their best win percentage has come against Port Vale {18 wins in 23 games - 78%}.

Port Vale have faced the FA Cup holders twice in their history and eliminated them both times - Blackpool in 1953-54 and Everton in 1995-96. The Valiants are the only team to face the holders of the FA Cup more than once and eliminate them each time.