Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
- From the section FA Cup
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to make changes for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United.
Goalkeeper John Ruddy and defender Max Kilman are in contention to start, while midfielder Ruben Neves could also return for the hosts.
Sergio Romero will start in goal for Manchester United.
Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard were sent home from training on Friday with illness, while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are among those out injured.
MATCH FACTS
- This is the 10th FA Cup match between Wolves and Man Utd - they last met in the quarter-final last season, with Wolves winning 2-1.
- Wolves are unbeaten in their last four matches against Manchester United under Nuno Espirito Santo {W2 D2}.
- Wolves have won their last three home FA Cup matches in a row, last winning four consecutively between January 2003 and January 2004.
- Manchester United have been eliminated in the FA Cup third round in just one of the last nine seasons, losing to Swansea City in 2013-14 under David Moyes.
- Twenty six of the 27 teams to eliminate Manchester United from the FA Cup (including winning finals) have been in the top-flight that season - the exception was Leeds United in 2009-10, who were in League One.