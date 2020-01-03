Leicester City v Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section FA Cup
Leicester will be without top scorer Jamie Vardy for Saturday's FA Cup tie with Championship strugglers Wigan.
Vardy misses out with a calf injury but Croatia defender Filip Benkovic could make his first start as Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers rotates his squad.
Kal Naismith, Michael Jacobs, Kieffer Moore and Charlie Mulgrew are all unavailable for Wigan.
Danny Fox could return after injury while Kieran Dowell is available after his loan move from Everton.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the first FA Cup meeting between Leicester City and Wigan Athletic.
- Wigan last faced Leicester in April 2014 in a Championship match that finished 2-2 at King Power Stadium.
- Since beating Manchester City in March 2014, Wigan have not won an away match in the FA Cup, playing six times since then without success {D2 L4}.
- Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has a 100% win rate in the FA Cup third round, winning all six of his games at this stage previously.