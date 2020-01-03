Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

From the section

Jamie Vardy has scored 17 goals in 21 appearances for Leicester this term

Leicester will be without top scorer Jamie Vardy for Saturday's FA Cup tie with Championship strugglers Wigan.

Vardy misses out with a calf injury but Croatia defender Filip Benkovic could make his first start as Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers rotates his squad.

Kal Naismith, Michael Jacobs, Kieffer Moore and Charlie Mulgrew are all unavailable for Wigan.

Danny Fox could return after injury while Kieran Dowell is available after his loan move from Everton.

MATCH FACTS