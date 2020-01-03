Bournemouth v Luton Town

Sam Surridge scored seven goals in 23 games on loan at Swansea

Bournemouth's Jack Stacey is unavailable for the visit of his old club Luton after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton.

Sam Surridge has been recalled from Swansea City and could be handed a Cherries first-team return amid a string of injuries in the squad.

The Hatters expect Alan Sheehan and Martin Crainie to retain their fitness after they returned against Millwall.

Sheehan was withdrawn with cramp late on but is expected to feature.

Match stats