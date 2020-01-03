The FA Cup - Third Round
Watford15:01Tranmere
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

  • From the section FA Cup
Andre Gray
Andre Gray has largely appeared as a substitute for Watford in the Premier League this season

Last season's FA Cup runners-up Watford will be without the suspended Christian Kabasele, though fellow centre-back Adrian Mariappa is back from his ban.

Kiko Femenia (hamstring) is a doubt, with Andre Gray, Isaac Success and Jose Holebas among those who could feature.

League One Tranmere could give a debut to centre-back Peter Clarke after he joined from Fleetwood on Wednesday.

Fellow defenders Liam Ridehalgh and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - and Manny Monthe - are all set to miss out.

Match facts

  • This will be the first ever FA Cup meeting between Watford and Tranmere Rovers.
  • Watford and Tranmere last met in April 2001 in a second-tier match, sharing a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.
  • Watford have won their last six home FA Cup matches, last losing at Vicarage Road back in January 2012 against Spurs.
  • Tranmere are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they eliminated Premier League side Bolton in a replay in the third round.
  • Tranmere's past two FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition has seen them concede 13 goals, losing 6-2 against Swansea in 2015 and 7-0 against Tottenham in 2019.

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the FA Cup

FA People's Cup

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you