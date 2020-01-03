Preston North End v Norwich City
Preston defender Patrick Bauer (illness) is a doubt after going off at half-time in Wednesday's Championship defeat by Middlesbrough.
Boss Alex Neil could make further changes after four games without a win.
Norwich City will be without top scorer Teemu Pukki after he picked up a hamstring injury in the draw with Crystal Palace on New Year's Day.
The Finn's injury means that 18-year-old Adam Idah could lead the Canaries attack.
Match facts
- Preston and Norwich's only previous FA Cup meeting was in January 2015 in the third round, with the Lilywhites winning 2-0 at Deepdale.
- Norwich are yet to win at Deepdale against Preston under Daniel Farke, drawing one and losing one of two matches.
- Preston have lost 15 of their last 16 FA Cup matches against top-flight opponents, with their only win in that time coming against Derby in 2007-08, who were relegated from the Premier League that season with only 11 points.
- Norwich City are winless in 10 FA Cup matches (D4 L6), going out in the third round in each of the last six seasons.
- Preston manager Alex Neil has won just one of his six FA Cup matches (W1 D1 L4), with three of those coming as manager of Norwich in 2015-16 and 2016-17.