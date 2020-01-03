Pick your Premier League 'unbeatables' XI

Would Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry and Virgil van Dijk be in your starting XI?

Liverpool have picked up where they left off in 2019 - notching up another win in the Premier League.

As Sheffield United became the latest team to go home empty handed from Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's men have now extended their unbeaten run to a year, 37 league games.

The Reds are now on the third-longest unbeaten run of any top-flight club.

We've combined Liverpool's current squad with the two other Premier League teams to go a year unbeaten.

Jose Mourinho's title-winning Chelsea side recorded an unbeaten streak of 40 games between October 2004 and November 2005.

Arsenal's 'Invincibles' celebrated a 49-game run of success to go the entire 2003-04 league season undefeated - and are still the team to beat.

Which players will make it into your team? Use our selector below to pick your unbeaten XI. Good luck!