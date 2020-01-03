Fulham v Aston Villa

Aston Villa defender James Chester could make just his second appearance of the season

Championship club Fulham have doubts over defender Steven Sessegnon (groin) and midfielders Tom Cairney (calf) and Harrison Reed.

Defender Michael Hector could make his debut after joining from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

Aston Villa will be without goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley (both knee) for the rest of the season.

Boss Dean Smith is likely to make a number of changes from the side that beat Burnley on Wednesday.

Match facts