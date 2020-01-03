Fulham v Aston Villa
- From the section FA Cup
Championship club Fulham have doubts over defender Steven Sessegnon (groin) and midfielders Tom Cairney (calf) and Harrison Reed.
Defender Michael Hector could make his debut after joining from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.
Aston Villa will be without goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley (both knee) for the rest of the season.
Boss Dean Smith is likely to make a number of changes from the side that beat Burnley on Wednesday.
Match facts
- Fulham and Aston Villa last met in the FA Cup in January 1999, with the Cottagers winning 2-0 at Villa Park as a third-tier side.
- This is the first meeting between Fulham and Aston Villa since the 2018 Championship play-off final, a 1-0 win for Fulham at Wembley.
- Fulham have been eliminated at the FA Cup third round stage in three of the last four seasons, having reached the fourth round in the seven seasons prior to that.
- Since reaching the 2016 FA Cup final, Aston Villa have progressed from just one of their five FA Cup ties, beating League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in January 2016.
- Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has only reached the fourth round once previously in eight previous campaigns as a manager, doing so in 2016-17 with Brentford. He has lost his past three FA Cup games by an aggregate score of 8-0.