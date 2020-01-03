Burnley v Peterborough United: Sean Dyche to rotate Clarets squad

From the section

Joe Hart has not started a game for Burnley since August

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will rotate his squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie against League One Peterborough.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope and central defender Ben Gibson will be absent but Joe Hart, Jay Rodriguez and Aaron Lennon could start.

Posh defender Frankie Kent could return after suspension and midfielder Serhat Tasdemir is fit after a hip problem.

Midfielder Reece Brown could also feature after joining from Huddersfield on loan.

