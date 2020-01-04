The FA Cup - Third Round
Rotherham12:31Hull
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Hull City, FA Cup third round

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 1Iversen
  • 5Thompson
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 22Olosunde
  • 19Ogbene
  • 17Crooks
  • 11Barlaser
  • 8Wiles
  • 24Smith
  • 7Vassell

Substitutes

  • 10Ladapo
  • 12Price
  • 14Morris
  • 16Lindsay
  • 18Clarke
  • 23Hastie
  • 26Lamy

Hull

  • 13Ingram
  • 16McKenzie
  • 5Burke
  • 3Tafazolli
  • 21Fleming
  • 8Batty
  • 41Kane
  • 37Da Silva Lopes
  • 19Bowler
  • 9Eaves
  • 31Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 2Lichaj
  • 11Grosicki
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 18Honeyman
  • 20Bowen
  • 36Irvine
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

