Rotherham United v Hull City, FA Cup third round
-
- From the section FA Cup
- Live: FA Cup third-round - in-play clips, radio and text coverage
- Watch all the latest FA Cup goals, highlights and reaction here
- Where will the shocks be? Ladhood star Liam Williams takes on Lawro
- How to follow the FA Cup third round on the BBC
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 1Iversen
- 5Thompson
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 22Olosunde
- 19Ogbene
- 17Crooks
- 11Barlaser
- 8Wiles
- 24Smith
- 7Vassell
Substitutes
- 10Ladapo
- 12Price
- 14Morris
- 16Lindsay
- 18Clarke
- 23Hastie
- 26Lamy
Hull
- 13Ingram
- 16McKenzie
- 5Burke
- 3Tafazolli
- 21Fleming
- 8Batty
- 41Kane
- 37Da Silva Lopes
- 19Bowler
- 9Eaves
- 31Lewis-Potter
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 2Lichaj
- 11Grosicki
- 17McLoughlin
- 18Honeyman
- 20Bowen
- 36Irvine
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse