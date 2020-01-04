The FA Cup - Third Round
Bristol City12:31Shrewsbury
Venue: Ashton Gate, England

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town, FA Cup third round

  • From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 33Mäenpää
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 22Kalas
  • 23Moore
  • 3Dasilva
  • 19Eliasson
  • 4Nagy
  • 42Massengo
  • 45Palmer
  • 15Watkins
  • 9Diédhiou

Substitutes

  • 6Baker
  • 7Smith
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 13Gilmartin
  • 14Weimann
  • 18Semenyo
  • 20Paterson

Shrewsbury

  • 1Murphy
  • 5Williams
  • 24Ebanks-Landell
  • 2Pierre
  • 17Love
  • 22Goss
  • 8Norburn
  • 11Giles
  • 3Golbourne
  • 28Laurent
  • 23Udoh

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 6Beckles
  • 7Whalley
  • 9Lang
  • 15Walker
  • 30Gregory
  • 35Cummings
Referee:
John Busby

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the FA Cup

FA People's Cup

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you