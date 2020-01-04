Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town, FA Cup third round
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 33Mäenpää
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 22Kalas
- 23Moore
- 3Dasilva
- 19Eliasson
- 4Nagy
- 42Massengo
- 45Palmer
- 15Watkins
- 9Diédhiou
Substitutes
- 6Baker
- 7Smith
- 11O'Dowda
- 13Gilmartin
- 14Weimann
- 18Semenyo
- 20Paterson
Shrewsbury
- 1Murphy
- 5Williams
- 24Ebanks-Landell
- 2Pierre
- 17Love
- 22Goss
- 8Norburn
- 11Giles
- 3Golbourne
- 28Laurent
- 23Udoh
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 6Beckles
- 7Whalley
- 9Lang
- 15Walker
- 30Gregory
- 35Cummings
- Referee:
- John Busby