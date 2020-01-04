Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Playing for Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti a 'privilege'

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored three goals in Ancelotti's first two games in charge

FA Cup third round: Liverpool v Everton Venue: Anfield Date: Sunday 5 January, 16:01 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and online; full radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and text commentary and in-play clips online and on the BBC Sport app

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says it is a "privilege" to play under new Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea boss took over at Goodison Park in December.

Ancelotti won his first two games in charge, with Calvert-Lewin scoring in both, before Everton lost 2-1 to Manchester City on Wednesday.

"He is one of biggest managers in the world and as a young kid growing up you saw him on TV working at some of biggest clubs," said Calvert-Lewin, 22.

Speaking to Match of the Day before Everton's FA Cup third-round tie at Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Sunday, the Englishman added: "To have him here now, when you first see him you are little taken aback.

"He has a presence about him. That is just from the man he is and what he has done in football.

"To be working with him on a daily basis is a privilege."

Ancelotti took over at Everton shortly after leaving Serie A side Napoli, replacing Marco Silva who was sacked after 18 months in charge on 6 December with the Toffees 18th in the Premier League.

The 60-year-old Italian won the Premier League and FA Cup during a two-year spell with Chelsea from 2009 to 2011, and has won the Champions League three times - twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.

"He is a man who knows how to win things and knows how to work with great players," Calvert-Lewin told Match of the Day. "As a club these are exciting times.

"To have a manager to have done what he has done in the game, you can't be anything but excited.

"It is an unbelievable time to be an Everton fan and an Everton player. I am looking forward to what the future holds."

Ancelotti's next game in charge is at Premier League leaders Liverpool in the FA Cup, with Everton seeking a first win against their local rivals for 10 years and a first victory at Anfield since 1999.

Calvert-Lewin said he "would love nothing more" than to be the player to score the winning goal to change his side's winless run.

"We want to be the first to make it happen and change that," he said.

