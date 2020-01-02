Daryl McMahon: Macclesfield Town manager resigns

By Ian Dennis

BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

Daryl McMahon
Daryl McMahon leaves Macclesfield with the club 22nd in League Two

Daryl McMahon has resigned as manager of financially-troubled League Two club Macclesfield Town.

The Silkmen are 22nd in the table after having six points deducted for non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil a fixture against Crewe on 7 December.

McMahon, 36, succeeded Sol Campbell as Macclesfield boss in August.

But the club's financial problems have overshadowed his tenure at Moss Rose - McMahon's first managerial role in the English Football League.

A further League Two fixture against Plymouth, scheduled for 21 December, was postponed after the club were served with a "zero-capacity notice".

Macclesfield owner Amar Alkahdi said last month that he was in "advanced negotiations with various third parties" over a possible takeover.

BBC Radio Manchester has contacted Macclesfield, who are yet to make any official comment about McMahon's position.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you