Sandy MacIver: Everton Women re-sign England Under-21 goalkeeper

Sandy MacIver also had a year with Manchester City before heading for the United States

Everton Woman have re-signed England Under-21 goalkeeper Sandy MacIver on an 18-month contract.

The former Blues academy player has spent the last three seasons with Clemson Tigers in the United States.

MacIver was named the tournament's best goalkeeper after helping England finish third at the 2018 Under-20 World Cup.

And she was called into the senior squad by head coach Phil Neville for last summer's friendly internationals against Belgium and Norway.

Everton are currently fifth in Women's Super League, and she will compete for a place with Kirstie Lovell and Finland's Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

"I think the ambition of this club is clear from where we are in the table heading into the second half of the season and the competition from the young players pushing up and the experienced players, too," MacIver told the Everton website.

"I think we've got to push for Champions League qualification and I think we can compete with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal. With the direction that the club is going, we have got the potential to be in and around that category of teams."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.