Christian N'Guessan: Burnley loan midfielder to Oldham Athletic for the remainder of season

Burnley have loaned midfielder Christian N'Guessan to League Two side Oldham Athletic for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Clarets from Blackpool academy side in 2017, but is yet to make a breakthrough into the Premier League club's first team.

He will get his first opportunity in senior football at the Latics.

"Christian is highly-rated and a complete centre midfielder," Oldham boss Dino Maamria said.

"He's hardworking with a great attitude, has fantastic technical abilities and is a great addition to the team, "Maamria told the club website.

