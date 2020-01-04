EFL Trophy - Third Round
Exeter15:00Ipswich
Venue: St James Park

Leasing.com Trophy: Exeter City v Ipswich Town

Match report to follow.

Saturday 4th January 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City U2132105328
2Scunthorpe32106247
3Sunderland310247-33
4Grimsby300347-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington330010379
2Fleetwood31117525
3Oldham3102510-53
4Liverpool U21301259-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford22004046
2Tranmere210123-13
3Aston Villa U21200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale33007439
2Shrewsbury32017346
3Macclesfield310257-23
4Newcastle United U21300327-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton U2131205326
2Mansfield31204315
3Crewe302146-24
4Burton310245-13

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester City U2132015416
2Bolton31205325
3Rochdale311134-15
4Bradford301235-22

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool32017346
2Wolverhampton Wanderers U2131116515
3Morecambe311168-24
4Carlisle310258-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester United U2133005149
2Doncaster31026603
3Lincoln City31024403
4Rotherham310237-43

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colchester32105327
2Ipswich32016246
3Gillingham310247-33
4Tottenham Hotspur U21301225-32

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth32106338
2Oxford Utd32108447
3Norwich City U21310246-23
4Crawley300327-50

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton and Hove Albion U2132105147
2Leyton Orient311134-15
3Wimbledon310245-13
4Southend310235-23

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall32107077
2Coventry31203216
3Forest Green311138-55
4Southampton U21300347-30

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter33006159
2Newport3102111103
3West Ham United U213102911-23
4Cheltenham3102811-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol Rovers32104227
2Chelsea U2132015416
3Plymouth31114225
4Swindon300327-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32015236
2Stevenage311124-25
3Fulham U2131113304
4Wycombe310234-13

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough33005149
2Northampton311123-15
3Arsenal U21302123-13
4Cambridge301224-21
