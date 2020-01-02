Scott McTominay: Scotland midfielder a doubt for Euro 2020 play-off

Scott McTominay has been a regular starter under Scotland head coach Steve Clarke
Scott McTominay has been a regular starter under Scotland head coach Steve Clarke

Scott McTominay is a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final after Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he will be out for "a few months".

The 23-year-old midfielder suffered suspected knee ligament damage in United's Boxing Day win over Burnley and was substituted at half-time.

Scotland host Israel on 26 March.

"Scott will be out for a few months and that is a big blow for us," Solskjaer said. "Scott has been magnificent."

Should they beat Israel, Scotland will be away to Norway or Serbia on 31 March for a place at Euro 2020 as they attempt to end a 22-year absence from major finals.

Fellow midfielder John McGinn and full-back Kieran Tierney are also doubtful for the semi-final with a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder respectively.

England-born McTominay, who qualifies for Scotland through his father, made his international debut in March 2018 and has 12 caps.

