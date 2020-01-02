Ashley Hunter: Salford City agree loan deal for Fleetwood Town forward

Ashley Hunter joined Fleetwood from non-league Ilkeston Town

Salford City have signed forward Ashley Hunter from Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who can play across the pitch in attack, has played 19 games in all competitions this term.

Derby-born Hunter has featured in 14 League One games but started only once under boss Joey Barton.

Since joining from Northern Premier League side Ilkeston Town in January 2015, he has amassed 216 appearances for the Cod Army and scored 36 goals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.