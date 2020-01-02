Toumani Diagouraga: Morecambe sign midfielder after Swindon Town release

From the section

Toumani Diagouraga is reunited with ex-Plymouth boss Derek Adams at Morecambe

Morecambe have signed Toumani Diagouraga on a deal until the end of the season following the midfielder's release by Swindon Town.

The 32-year-old was told by boss Robins boss Richie Wellens he could find a new club last summer, and had made just one EFL Trophy appearance this season.

Diagouraga has played 469 career games for 11 clubs including Brentford, Leeds, Peterborough and Watford.

He also played under Shrimps boss Derek Adams at Plymouth during 2017-18.

Diagouraga becomes Adams' first signing since he became manager in November 2019.

Morecambe are currently 23rd in League Two, one point clear of bottom club Stevenage.

