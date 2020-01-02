Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kamara, Morelos, Hearts, Boyce

Celtic have placed 19-year-old Paris Saint-Germain central defender Moussa Sissako on a list of potential January signings. (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition)

Rangers Croatian duo Borna Barisic and Nikola Katic have been backed by their national manager to excel at Euro 2020 next summer. (Daily Record)

Premier League club Sheffield United are the latest to show an interest in signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (Scottish Sun)

Mexican club Ateltico San Luis are in talks with Rangers to take over the contract of striker Eduardo Herrera. (Herald -print edition)

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has admitted he will listen to transfer offers for Hearts target Liam Boyce if the Northern Irishman turns down the offer of a new contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is to avoid punishment by the Scottish FA for an alleged 'throat-slitting' gesture in the Old Firm win over Celtic, as the Ibrox club are prepared to submit footage as evidence the gesture does not have a sinister meaning. (Scottish Daily Express - print edition)

Former Scotland defender Steven Pressley believes Rangers will win the Premiership title after striking a psychological blow in their Old Firm victory. (Daily Record Sport)