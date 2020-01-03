Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City (Sun)
-
- From the section FA Cup
Queens Park Rangers could make changes for their FA Cup tie with Swansea.
Boss Mark Warburton has spoken of the need to rest players during the busiest spell of the season, and midfielder Ryan Manning was left out of the 6-1 victory over Cardiff on New Year's Day.
Swansea's Mike van der Hoorn is likely to miss out after aggravating a knee problem in their win over Charlton.
Fellow centre-back Ben Wilmot, who is on loan from Watford, has been blocked from playing by his parent club.
Winger Jordon Garrick is also injured, while Andre Ayew is one of a number of regulars who may be given a rest.
Rangers centre-back Yoann Barbet (hamstring) has not played since October while midfielder Charlie Owens (knee) made his last appearance in August.
Rangers finished the Cardiff win with 10 men after defender Toni Leistner was forced off with muscle tightness.
Match facts
- QPR and Swansea City last met in the FA Cup in the 2001-02 season in the first round, a 4-0 home win for the Swans.
- Swansea have already beaten QPR once at Loftus Road this season, winning 3-1 in a Championship clash in August.
- QPR have been eliminated from the FA Cup third round on 49 occasions - the only side to be eliminated more at this stage are Plymouth Argyle (50).
- Steve Cooper is the seventh manager in as many seasons to take charge of Swansea in the FA Cup third round - Laudrup, Monk, Curtis, Clement, Carvalhal and Potter are the previous six, stretching back to 2013-14.
- Although QPR are Mark Warburton's third Football League club as manager, he has managed just once previously in the FA Cup, losing 0-2 against Brighton in the third round in 2014-15 with Brentford.