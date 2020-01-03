Cardiff City v Carlisle United

Neil Harris succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff City manager in November 2019

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris is expected to make a number of changes for the FA Cup tie against League Two strugglers Carlisle United.

Cardiff will be without winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as they look to respond after their 6-1 Championship defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Mendez-Laing is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Joe Ralls is expected to miss out again with a broken hand, while Joe Bennett is also doubtful with an eye injury.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech has a number of fitness concerns as he plots a cup upset.

Defenders Jarrad Braithwaite and Christie Elliott are fitness doubts along with midfielders Stefan Scougall and Mo Sagaf.

Forward Hallam Hope is another worry for the Cumbrians as they target a first away win at Cardiff.

Match facts