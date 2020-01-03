Millwall v Newport County
Millwall manager Gary Rowett could make several changes for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with Newport County.
The likes of Shaun Williams and Jed Wallace could rested by the in-form Lions.
Rowett could use the game to look at other players such as 18-year-old midfielder Billy Mitchell, whose only previous appearance this season was in the EFL Cup.
Rowett's side have have lost just once in their last 11 games.
League Two Newport will be without defender Danny McNamara, who is on a season-long loan from Millwall and cannot face his parent club.
The Exiles will have Mark O'Brien available after he completed a concussion protocol. Fellow defender Kyle Howkins is also close to a comeback but may not make this game.
Mickey Demetriou is set to feature despite coming off with an ankle problem against Cheltenham on New Year's Day.
Match facts
- Millwall and Newport last faced in the FA Cup in January 1973, winning 3-0 in the third round.
- Newport County haven't faced Millwall since February 1985 in a third-tier match, with the Lions winning 2-0.
- Millwall have won their last three FA Cup third round matches - the Lions have reached the quarter-final of the competition in two of the last campaigns.
- Michael Flynn has lost just two of his 15 FA Cup matches as Newport manager (W9 D4), reaching at least the fourth round in the last two seasons.
- Millwall manager Gary Rowett has managed in six previous FA Cup third-round ties and progressed from just one of those, winning 3-2 away at Blyth Spartans in 2014-15 with Birmingham City.