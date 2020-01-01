James McClean sectarian abuse: Huddersfield to investigate after Stoke player targeted

James McClean was warned by the FA in 2018 after he described some people who abused him as 'cavemen' on social media

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley says he is sure the club will investigate after sectarian chants were allegedly aimed at Stoke midfielder James McClean.

An announcement was made over the John Smith's Stadium's public address system warning fans about 'offensive behaviour' affecting Wednesday's game.

McClean, 30, has been targeted in the past for his refusal to wear a poppy.

McClean is from Derry, where in 1972 British soldiers shot civilian protestors during 'Bloody Sunday'.

"There's no place for discrimination of any type whatsoever," Cowley said following his side's 5-2 defeat in the Championship.

"I'm sure the club will investigate this and make sure the people involved in it are duly punished."

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill, who is also the current Northern Ireland manager, added: "People have to be held accountable for their behaviour when they come to a stadium.

"It's not something we want to be consistently talking about - sectarianism or racism or whatever.

"We want to be talking about the game because there was seven goals here."