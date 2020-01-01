Dan Burn: Brighton defender faces two months out with fractured collarbone

Dan Burn
Dan Burn (left) joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018

Brighton full-back Dan Burn could be out for two months with a fractured collarbone he sustained in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The 27-year-old came off the pitch holding his arm in the 22nd minute after a collision with Reece James.

Burn had been the only Brighton outfield player to have played every minute in the Premier League this term.

"It's a fractured clavicle - six to eight weeks," Seagulls boss Graham Potter said.

"I don't think there was anything sinister in it, just a really heavy contact. These things happen."

