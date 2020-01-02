Dean Keates: Manager looking to add to Wrexham squad

Dean Keates is in his second spell in charge of Wrexham

Wrexham manager Dean Keates hopes to add to his squad during the January transfer window as his side battle to stay in the National League.

The Dragons moved out of the relegation zone after a 2-0 win at bottom side Chorley on New Year's Day.

Keates acknowledges he needs to add fresh faces to his squad with the January transfer window now open.

"Whether we add one or two before Saturday, we'll have to wait and see," Keates said.

"I've got a few things in the pipeline but first and foremost we've got to get through Saturday and make sure we get maximum points.

"Then I've got a two week window to make new additions to make sure the football club is evolving.

"We'll be looking to add over the next few weeks."

Wrexham are 19th in the table after their win at Chorley and are one place and two points behind Saturday's opponents Aldershot.

"We've got decent form at home but we can't take anything for granted," Keates added.

"The division is what it is this season - everybody's beating everybody and it's a little bit unpredictable.

"We have to make sure we stick to the form that we've shown at home and we pick up three points and if we do five wins out of seven is good form."