Padraig Amond: Newport County striker eyes an FA Cup record

FA Cup third round Venue: The Den Date: Sat, 4 Jan Kick-off: 12:31 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

It was a 'Pep' talk Padraig Amond will never forget. Indeed, he still has the picture at home.

Newport County had just ruffled the feathers of eventual FA Cup winners Manchester City before a valiant 4-1 fifth round exit at Rodney Parade.

Amid the handshakes County scorer Amond had words with City boss Pep Guardiola.

"That was a short 20, top 25 seconds, conversation and it was brilliant," Amond recalls.

"He just said we could be very proud of our run and I could be very proud of the FA Cup goals I had scored that year.

"For the team to get praised like that from probably one of the best managers in the history of the game is unbelievable."

Amond finished with five FA Cup goals last season and was all alone as competition top scorer until Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus grabbed his fifth of the competition in the 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the final at Wembley.

Lower leagues history

"I honestly still think it was (Raheem) Sterling's goal," says Amond.

"I was probably the most disappointed person that day. I was watching it in my brother's house in Ireland and at the time they gave it to Sterling.

"The official FA Cup twitter account had given it to him as well. I was devastated. But it's a nice little accolade to have to finish joint top scorer in the FA Cup last year."

Padraig Amond in action against Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones

Then again Amond, who joined Newport from Hartlepool in 2017, should be used to the limelight.

His remarkable run spans Newport County's remarkable two seasons of FA Cup fairytale campaigns and has given him the sort of history not usually associated with a man who has spent his entire career operating in the lower divisions since his days at Sligo Rovers and Portuguese club Pacos Ferreira.

"I remember the press conference he (Guardiola) did before the game and we were all in a group chat. We watched it and he name checked a few of us. We were all just laughing, we thought 'this is nuts'.

Amond adds, "In football you don't grow up wanting to be famous, you want to be a footballer. Some of it will come hand-in-hand.

"Don't get me wrong, I am not famous, nothing like that. But the FA Cup has given me a bit of a name and it's something I am really proud of because when I was growing up the history of it was unbelievable.

"I remember sitting down to watch all the finals. It was always a big day. There are some great teams to have won the FA Cup and some great players have been involved in some scoring runs.

"For my name to be there with some of those feels wrong, but it's brilliant."

'Realistically are we going to win the FA Cup?'

Selection to an Ireland provisional squad in the midst of last season's campaign was a welcome bonus for the player who still writes a regular column for the newspaper in his native Carlow.

Having netted in wins over Grimsby and Maldon and Tiptree this season, Amond has scored in eight consecutive FA Cup rounds.

He and County have their sights on trying to cause another upset, this time against improving Championship club Millwall, at the New Den.

But Amond knows his goal feats and County's cup reputation goes before them.

He says: "I'll take not scoring, I'll take not playing if it means a win.

"It's about the club making money because realistically are we going to win the FA Cup?

"It will take a big, big ask for us, though last year we thought if we got past Manchester City nothing was going to stop us!

"But the bigger picture is always about what the club can do and the profile of the club getting better on the pitch and off the pitch.

"A lot of people have a lot of respect for what Newport have done over the last couple of years whereas beforehand it was probably that third team in Wales and that was it.

"Now we have a big reputation as giant-killers. The biggest compliment we have had is that BBC picked us when we played Maldon for TV, because we are a scalp now.

Stan Mortensen holds the record scoring in the most consecutive FA Cup games with 12 between 1945 and 1950 for Blackpool

"There was obviously a big chance of a scalp down here and we came through it, thankfully.

"Hopefully we can have another little run and if we can get another couple of games in and a bit more money for the club, that will be brilliant."