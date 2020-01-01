Wolverhampton Wanderers: Elliot Watt joins Carlisle United on loan

Elliot Watt is a Scotland Under-21 international

Carlisle have signed midfielder Elliot Watt on loan for the remainder of the season from Premier League club Wolves.

The 19-year-old has made one first-team appearance for Wolves, starting in a League Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday last season.

He has not featured for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this term, although he played for Wolves in the EFL Trophy.

While he has joined ahead of Carlisle's League Two match against Crewe, he has not been included in the squad.

