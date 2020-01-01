Tom Anderson: Doncaster Rovers defender signs new contract until summer of 2022

Tom Anderson's only goal for Doncaster so far this season came in an FA Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers defender Tom Anderson has signed a new contract until the summer of 2022.

Anderson joined Rovers in January 2018 on loan from Burnley before agreeing a two-year deal at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has made 63 appearances for the League One club, managed by ex-West Brom defender Darren Moore.

"The gaffer was a centre-half and played at a very high level. It's great having someone like that who you can talk to and learn from," Anderson said.