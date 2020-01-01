Jordan Thorniley: Blackpool sign Sheffield Wednesday defender

Jordan Thorniley helped Accrington win promotion from League Two during a loan spell in the 2017-18 season

Blackpool have signed Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the League One club having an option to extend it by a further year.

Former Everton youngster Thorniley made 35 appearances in all for the Owls after joining in 2016, including two in this season's Carabao Cup.

"It's an exciting time to come to Blackpool," he said.

"It was tough to leave Sheffield Wednesday, as they've been good to me having offered me a deal after being released from my first club.

"But when I learned of Blackpool's interest, it was something I was really excited about and wanted to learn more."

