Rhian Brewster: Swansea eye Liverpool striker after Surridge exit

Swansea City will attempt to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan after Sam Surridge was recalled by Bournemouth.

Surridge's season-long loan has been cut short by Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

His departure means the Swans have some funds available to try to push through a deal for Brewster.

The 19-year-old is thought to be keen on joining Swansea, but the Championship club must wait to see if Liverpool will agree to the move.

England Under-21s forward Brewster made his first Liverpool appearances in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, and could feature in their FA Cup tie against Everton on Sunday.

Swansea hope Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will then allow Brewster to move to Wales, where he would be reunited with Steve Cooper.

Brewster was a key man in Cooper's England Under-17s side as they won the 2017 U17 World Cup.

Cooper has consistently indicated Swansea were unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window because of financial constraints.

But the departure of Surridge has prompted a change of plan, with Swansea confirming they will look to land a replacement for the 21-year-old.

Surridge scored seven goals in 23 Swansea appearances - 10 of which were starts - and had only recently claimed a regular place in Cooper's side.

His exit leaves Swansea short of options up front before hosting Charlton Athletic in the Championship on 2 January.

Bournemouth have a number of players out injured and Surridge could be part of Howe's squad at West Ham on New Year's Day.