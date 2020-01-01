Hearts part company with coach Jon Daly

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: MacPhee, Daly & Fox no longer with Hearts first-team - Stendel

Under-20s coach Jon Daly has left Hearts less than four weeks after the appointment of manager Daniel Stendel.

The 36-year-old had been at Tynecastle since January 2016, twice taking charge on a temporary basis following the departures of Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro.

Stendel had announced that Daly, Austin MacPhee and Liam Fox would not be part of his first-team staff.

German Stendel, 45, has been in charge at Tynecastle for five games.

The Gorgie club began 2020 bottom of the Scottish Premiership with one point from their last five games.