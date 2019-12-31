Celtic: Ryan Christie has groin surgery after Rangers loss

From the section

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie had surgery after Sunday's Old Firm game to repair a burst blood vessel in his groin.

Christie, 23, was replaced in the closing minutes of Rangers' 2-1 win and was reportedly rushed to hospital.

However, he is now recovering from the minor procedure.

Christie also faces a two-game ban after being charged with attempting to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during the game.

Celtic say they will defend the Scotland international "vigorously" at his 6 January hearing.

"We are absolutely astonished at this decision," a club statement added.