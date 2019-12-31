Celtic: Ryan Christie has groin surgery after Rangers loss

By Amy MacBeath

BBC Sport Scotland

  • From the section Celtic

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: Christie charged for Morelos genital grab

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie had surgery after Sunday's Old Firm game to repair a burst blood vessel in his groin.

Christie, 23, was replaced in the closing minutes of Rangers' 2-1 win and was reportedly rushed to hospital.

However, he is now recovering from the minor procedure.

Christie also faces a two-game ban after being charged with attempting to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during the game.

Celtic say they will defend the Scotland international "vigorously" at his 6 January hearing.

"We are absolutely astonished at this decision," a club statement added.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you