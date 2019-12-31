Who made your Scottish top-flight team of the decade?

You've left out a Champions League winner. Excluded four Uefa Cup finalists. And dismissed the claims of assorted domestic title winners. But after much wailing and howling, your best XI of the decade in the Scottish top flight has been decided.

As we said at the outset, how you interpret the word 'best' is up to you. But to save a rammy, BBC Scotland's shortlist comprised only players named in the PFA Scotland team of the year since 2009-10.

That meant some notable names were missing - Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie, and Rangers' Ryan Jack - but blame the players who voted for those XIs over the years.

More than 20,000 of you submitted a team, with the vast majority opting for a 4-3-3 formation, and here are the players who earned a place in the team...

Goalkeeper

It seems there was no real debate to be had, with Celtic's Fraser Forster accumulating almost 50% of the votes. The English international had four years in Scotland before leaving for Southampton in 2014, returning to Celtic in the summer on loan.

Alan McGregor and Craig Gordon both attracted support, but neither came close to Forster.

Defenders

The choice at right-back proved relatively straightforward, with Celtic's Mikael Lustig's seven-year stint helping him comfortably claim the place in front of Rangers' James Tavernier.

Likewise, the central positions were clear cut, with Celtic's Virgil van Dijk in the majority of the teams selected despite only spending two seasons in Scotland. He is partnered by Davie Weir, who gave Rangers five years of sterling service - albeit only two of them in this decade.

However, left-back was perhaps the most contentious position in the team. Only six players gathered more votes Andy Robertson, but Liverpool's world and European champion was only the second most selected left-back behind Celtic's Kieran Tierney. The fact the latter enjoyed a trophy-laden four seasons in the division, compared to Robertson's solitary campaign at Dundee United, may have swung it.

Other notable omissions include Steven Whittaker, Sasa Papac, Lee McCulloch - all of whom played for Rangers in the 2008 Uefa Cup final defeat by Zenit St Petersburg and were still going strong in this decade.

Midfielders

Celtic captain Scott Brown was a clear favourite in the middle of the park, having spent the entire decade amassing trophies.

The competition to sit alongside him in a central trio was fierce, though. Current Celtic team-mate Callum McGregor and Rangers adversary Steven Davis both had plenty of backing, but were squeezed out in favour of Victor Wanyama - who spent two seasons at Parkhead from 2011 - and John McGinn, who shone in the top flight across six campaigns for St Mirren, then Hibernian, before moving to Aston Villa.

Forwards

Again, there was a overwhelming choice to lead the line, with Celtic's Moussa Dembele in two thirds of the teams selected, despite playing just over 50 games during his two seasons in Scotland.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos was another popular choice, his prolific spurt of scoring since arriving from HJK Helsinki in 2017 earning him a place.

The fight to claim the third spot was a close one, with Leigh Griffiths, Kenny Miller, Gary Hooper and Kris Boyd - another Uefa Cup finalist - strongly supported. However, the place went to a eighth Celtic representative - James Forrest - who scored on his debut in the first year of the decade and has contributed hugely to his club's subsequent success.