Celtic: Ryan Christie faces ban for Alfredo Morelos genital grab

By Richard Winton

BBC Sport Scotland

  • From the section Celtic

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: Christie charged for Morelos genital grab

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie faces a two-game ban after being charged with attempting to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during Sunday's Old Firm game.

Christie has been issued with a notice of complaint for violent conduct after what is deemed an "act of brutality".

The Scotland midfielder reportedly needed emergency groin surgery after being injured in a tussle with Morelos in Rangers' 2-1 win.

He will face a hearing on 6 January.

Christie had been booked for an earlier offence, but escaped punishment at the time from referee Kevin Clancy.

This time last year, Celtic claimed Christie was the victim of a similar offence - at the hands of Morelos - in Rangers' 1-0 Old Firm win last Christmas, but the Colombian did not face any sanction.

However, Hearts forward Steven MacLean accepted a two-match suspension last November for grabbing Eboue Kouassi between the legs in the League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you