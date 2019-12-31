Celtic: Ryan Christie faces ban for Alfredo Morelos genital grab

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Christie charged for Morelos genital grab

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie faces a two-game ban after being charged with attempting to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by the genitals during Sunday's Old Firm game.

Christie has been issued with a notice of complaint for violent conduct after what is deemed an "act of brutality".

The Scotland midfielder reportedly needed emergency groin surgery after being injured in a tussle with Morelos in Rangers' 2-1 win.

He will face a hearing on 6 January.

Christie had been booked for an earlier offence, but escaped punishment at the time from referee Kevin Clancy.

This time last year, Celtic claimed Christie was the victim of a similar offence - at the hands of Morelos - in Rangers' 1-0 Old Firm win last Christmas, but the Colombian did not face any sanction.

However, Hearts forward Steven MacLean accepted a two-match suspension last November for grabbing Eboue Kouassi between the legs in the League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.