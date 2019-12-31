St Mirren: Sean McLoughlin returns to parent club Hull City

Sean McLoughlin scored his only goal against Ross County in November
St Mirren have suffered a setback after it was confirmed that defender Sean McLoughlin has returned to parent club Hull City after his loan deal ended.

The Irish centre-back has played in every minute of the Paisley side's Scottish Premiership campaign so far, with only five clubs conceding fewer goals than St Mirren.

McLoughlin, 23, made 21 appearances for Jim Goodwin's side, scoring once.

In a statement, St Mirren thanked the player and wished him well.

